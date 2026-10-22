Ukraine on threshold of winter: Energy, defense and new diplomatic reality

On Friday, October 23, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a discussion entitled "Ukraine on the threshold of winter: Energy, defense and new diplomatic reality."

Participants include

Director of the Energy Industry Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko;

President of the International Institute for Security Studies Oleksiy Buryachenko;

military-political observer Denys Popovych;

political analyst, Head of the Center for Analysis and Strategies Ihor Chalenko.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.