Ukraine on path to EU: digital security, media literacy and new challenges of information war

On Friday, October 23, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "Ukraine on the path to the EU: digital security, media literacy and new challenges of the information war."

Participants include

NGO Detector Media Director Halyna Petrenko;

Doctor of Economics, Professor, Head of the Smart-Studio Educational and Scientific Laboratory of the Department of Economics at Kyiv National University of Technologies and Design Yevheniia Khaustova;

Director of Ukraine Resilience and Recovery Foundation olodymyr Martsynovsky.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional information via email: [email protected].