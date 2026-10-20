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Press Announcement

Ukraine on path to EU: digital security, media literacy and new challenges of information war

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On Friday, October 23, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "Ukraine on the path to the EU: digital security, media literacy and new challenges of the information war."

Participants include
NGO Detector Media Director Halyna Petrenko;
Doctor of Economics, Professor, Head of the Smart-Studio Educational and Scientific Laboratory of the Department of Economics at Kyiv National University of Technologies and Design Yevheniia Khaustova;
Director of Ukraine Resilience and Recovery Foundation olodymyr Martsynovsky.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional information via email: [email protected].

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