On Friday, October 16, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a roundtable discussion titled "Transformation of higher education: From transfer of knowledge to development of individuals capable of shaping future."

Participants include

Tetiana Harets, Director of the Vocational College of Management and Psychology (online);

Iryna Khomenko, Head of the Department of International Development and Partnerships at the Institute of Psychology and Entrepreneurship (online);

Oleksandr Strukov, Head of the Sales Department at the DMNTR Media Holding;

Yuriy Skilsky, entrepreneur and partner of the BOARD business community in Kolomyia (online);

Olha Bondarenko, HR Director of a technology holding company and expert in human capital development;

Tetiana Spivakovska, Ph.D. in Economics, Associate Professor at the Institute of Psychology and Entrepreneurship, Editor-in-Chief of the media resource "Emirates Today," and Deputy Director of the Sofia Academy (Dubai) (online);

Natalia Shumska, Head of 3S AGENCY and Curator of the Institute of Psychology and Entrepreneurship's publishing project (online); Hanna Sytnyk, a third-year student in the Communicative Management program;

Natalia Korolevska, a second-year student in the Psychology program at the Institute of Psychology and Entrepreneurship;

Serhiy Andriichenko, a graduate of the Institute of Psychology and Entrepreneurship and Head of the Development and Innovation Department at 3S AGENCY (online);

Moderator: Maria Furman, Director of the Center for Business Education at the Institute of Psychology and Entrepreneurship.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.