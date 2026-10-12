On Tuesday, October 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "From protest to procedure: How Ukraine transitions from political statements to legal actions in international sports."

Participants include

Olympic champion, Vice President of the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation for artistic gymnastics Stella Zakharova;

Co-founder and expert of NGO Sports Context, expert in institutional development of sports Serhiy Levchuk;

Co-founder and expert of NGO Sports Context, expert on legal and institutional issues in sports Taras Samborsky.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional information by phone: +38(050)356-1067.