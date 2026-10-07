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Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'War: Zugzwang and Zeitnot?'

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On Monday, October 12, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion titled "War: Zugzwang and Zeitnot?".

Participants include Political expert Kostyantyn Matviyenko; Founder of the United Ukraine analytical center and Doctor of Political Sciences Ihor Petrenko; and Political scientist and co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

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