Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'War: Zugzwang and Zeitnot?'

On Monday, October 12, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion titled "War: Zugzwang and Zeitnot?".

Participants include Political expert Kostyantyn Matviyenko; Founder of the United Ukraine analytical center and Doctor of Political Sciences Ihor Petrenko; and Political scientist and co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.