Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Peace talks and assessment of the socio-political situation in Ukraine'

On Thursday, October 1, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine press center will host a press conference entitled "Peace talks and assessment of the socio-political situation in Ukraine. " The participants will present the results of a sociological study on the state and attitudes of Ukrainian society amid the prolonged war, public attitudes toward possible peace talks, the limits of acceptable compromises and concessions, and the conditions Ukrainians consider necessary to end hostilities. Experts will also discuss energy security, problematic aspects of mobilisation and electoral trends. Participants: project manager at the Future Research Foundation, Svitlana Kushnir, political expert, public figure, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine in 2014-2019, PhD in Political Science, head of the Information Defence project at the Open Politics Foundation, Ihor Zhdanov and political technologist, PhD in History, Oleh Posternak. The press conference will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. For additional information: (050) 261-75-52, [email protected].