On Thursday, September 24, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a round table entitled "The future of private pensions in Ukraine – New opportunities or new Risks?" on legislative changes being prepared for consideration by parliament that provide for modernization of Ukraine's private pension system, as well as the future of private pensions in Ukraine, protection of pension savings and maintaining public confidence.

Participants:

Director General of the Ukrainian Association of Investment Business (UAIB) Andriy Rybchenko,

Member of Parliament of Ukraine, chairman of the subcommittee on capital markets, other regulated markets, securities and derivatives of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Andriy Nikolenko,

Member of Parliament of Ukraine, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev (confirmation expected),

chairman of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) Oleksiy Semeniuk,

member of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) Maksym Libanov (confirmation expected),

People's Deputy of Ukraine of the first convocation, vice president of PJSC KINTO Vitaliy Melnychuk,

chairman of the Regional Trade Union Organization of the Independent Sectoral Trade Union of Energy Workers of JSC Khmelnytskoblenergo Ivan Hlabchastyi,

director of the Capital Markets Department at JSC Ukreximbank Oleh Serdiuk,

chairman of the Board of the All-Ukrainian Association of Non-State Pension Funds (VANPF) Hryhoriy Ovcharenko,

representative of the Independent Sectoral Trade Union of Energy Workers of Ukraine, director of First Pension Fund Administrator LLC (PAPF LLC) Olha Luchna,

deputy director for research, Doctor of Economics, senior researcher, corresponding member of the M.V. Ptukha Institute for Demography and Quality of Life Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Oleksandr Hladun (confirmation expected),

chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian Association of Pension Fund Administrators (UAAPF), director of VSEAPF LLC Tetiana Salnikova,

chairman of the Board of the Professional Pension Fund of the Independent Sectoral Trade Union of Energy Workers of Ukraine (Energy Workers' PPF) Andriy Kadkalenko,

chairman of the Board of the National Association of Non-State Pension Funds of Ukraine and Administrators of Non-State Pension Funds (NAPFA) Oleh Makarenko.

Moderator - deputy director general of the Ukrainian Association of Investment Business Tetiana Shevkun.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional information is available at https://www.uaib.com.ua/ and by email at [email protected].