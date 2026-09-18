On Wednesday, September 23, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Enclosed sea: Mutual blockade of Black Sea ports of Ukraine and Russia as instrument of war" with the presentation of an analytical report prepared by the team of the United Ukraine analytical center.

Participants include political and security expert and head of the United Ukraine analytical cente Ihor Popov; and expert of the United Ukraine analytical center and PhD in Economics Ivan Us (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional information is available via the link https://www.united-ukraine.org.ua/ and by email at [email protected].