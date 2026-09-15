On Wednesday, September 16, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "Ukraine’s scrap metal market: between economic needs and regulatory uncertainty," participants will discuss the current situation in Ukraine’s scrap metal market, domestic demand, the impact of regulatory decisions on the industry, and potential changes needed for the market to operate stably.

Participants will include President of UA Vtormet Volodymyr Bubley; Director General of UkrMetinvest LLC Serhiy Vovk; Director General of Ukrbrukht LLC Mykola Klymovych; Director General of UKRMET Group of companies Vladyslav Kleschynsky.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.