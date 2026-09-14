On Tuesday, September 15, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference on "Responsible hunting requires updated legislation."

The event will focus on discussing draft law No. 15431, refuting common myths surrounding it, prospects for the development of the hunting industry in Ukraine, international experience in game management, veterans' rehabilitation through hunting, job creation for veterans, the restoration of wild animal populations, ensuring biological and food security, and protecting the rights of local hunters.

Participants include

Adrian Prokopenko, Chairman of the Board of the Public Union Ukrainian Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation, economist, lawyer, and game management expert;

Ruslan Kozyr, owner of a hunting estate and wild animal rehabilitation center (online);

Mykhailo Krupenya, military veteran, lawyer, and game management expert;

Andriy Smyk, military veteran and assistant to the Regional Military Administration head for veteran business development;

Anastasiia Matviienko, scientist, doctoral student at Prague University of Natural Sciences, and game management expert;

Oleksandr Mezinov, junior researcher at the NSC Institute of Experimental and Clinical Veterinary Medicine and PhD (online);

Oleksandr Revnivtsev, FAO (UN) international animal health expert (online).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.