On Monday, September 14, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "Threats to Ukraine's domestic political stability."

Participants:

political expert Kostiantyn Matviienko,

political scientist and co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian,

political commentator Leonid Shvets.

The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streated on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.