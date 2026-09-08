Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Fraud against an American philanthropist jeopardized aid to hundreds of Ukrainians'

On Wednesday, September 9, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Fraud against an American philanthropist jeopardized aid to hundreds of Ukrainians."

Participants will discuss the circumstances of a criminal case involving alleged fraud in the purchase of a house for a charitable foundation in Kyiv by American missionary Kim Kio Yok and his family, as well as the consequences for the work of Grace Church and the American-Ukrainian charitable foundation.

Participants:

American missionary and philanthropist, victim in the criminal case, Kim Kio Yok;

Grace international mission vice president Pastor Shine Kim,

charitable foundation volunteer Viktoriia Khliebnikova,

managing partner of law firm Revealing Information Oleksandr Keer;

interpreter Lee Sonchan.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.