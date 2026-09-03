Interfax-Ukraine to hold press conference 'What freedom do Ukrainians want?'

On Wednesday, September 9, at 10.00 the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "What freedom do Ukrainians want?" and present the results of the nationwide study "Values of Freedom in Ukraine." The study covers issues regarding the role of the state in human life and the economy, freedom of speech and censorship, private property and entrepreneurship, taxes, elections, military service, education, medicine, pension provision, individual responsibility, and social solidarity.Participants: President of the International Institute for Freedom (ILI), economist, and author of studies and books on economic freedom, reforms, and Ukraine's development Yaroslav Romanchuk, and Director of the International Institute for Freedom (ILI), and expert consultant on political, electoral, and information technologies Mykhailo Kamchatny. The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with ID cards.