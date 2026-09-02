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Press Announcement

Food security amid Russian aggression: Transformation of logistics chains and strategic alternatives

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On Friday, September 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a discussion titled "Food security amid Russian aggression: Transformation of logistics chains and strategic alternatives."

Participants include
President of the International Institute for Security Studies Oleksiy Buriachenko;
Doctor of Economics, Deputy Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies, Head of the Center for Economic and Social Research Yaroslav Zhalilo;
Ph.D., expert on foreign and domestic policy Liudmyla Pokrovshchuk;
military and political analyst Denys Popovych.

The broadcast will be available on Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

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