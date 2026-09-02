On Thursday, September 3, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a round table entitled "Building the Future: Real estate development in times of war" on how the war has changed the real estate market and approaches to urban development in Ukrainian cities; how developers, architects, and city officials are adapting to new conditions, as well as what solutions are already being applied in construction, architecture, legislation, and cultural heritage protection.

Participants include

Founder and CEO of A Development Oleksiy Baranov;

CEO of CREDO Development Vitaliy Borul;

Founder and CEO of EcoBud Building Group Pavlo Somov;

Chief Architect of Kyiv Oleksandr Svystunov;

Architect, Founder of Architectural studio A. Pashenko Andriy Pashenko;

Chief Project Architect of A Development Yulia Polyukhovych;

Director of the Department for Cultural Heritage Protection of Kyiv City State Administration Maryna Solovyova;

Lawyer, Deputy of Kyiv City Council of the VII-VIII convocations Vladyslav Mykhailenko;

Moderator – CEO of SIGMA+ Anna Layevska.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.