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Press Announcement

Ukrainian exports without the sea: Why there is no alternative to ports

1 min read
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On Thursday, September 3, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a joint press conference of representatives of Ukraine's mining-metallurgical and agricultural sectors entitled "Ukrainian exports without the sea: Why there is no alternative to ports," dedicated to the critical consequences of the actual blockage of Ukrainian seaports.

Participants include
President of the Ukrmetallurgprom Association Oleksandr Kalenkov;
General Director of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club​ Association (UCAB) Oleh Khomenko.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

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