On Monday, August 31, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska St.) will host a press conference entitled "Where does the experiment end and the law begin?"

Participants:

Serhiy Zozulia, Ph.D. in engineering, associate professor, head of KAI's joint trade union representative body, head of KAI's primary trade union organization, and head of the body authorized to represent employees' interests in resolving the collective labor dispute;

Olena Rozhok, Ph.D. in economics, associate professor, deputy head of KAI's primary trade union organization;

Nataliia Kulbaba, member of KAI's trade union committee;

lawyer Ihor Konoplitsky.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Further information: [email protected], tel. (098) 543-70-52, (098) 263-59-21.