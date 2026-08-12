On Monday, August 17, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference on the topic 'Presentation of 'The path to human maturity' sex education curriculum for 5th-9th grades of general secondary education institutions,' where a unique approach of the Ministry of Education and Science-endorsed curriculum changing sex education in Ukraine will be presented.

Representatives of schools, parent committees, and organizations involved in the education sector, as well as psychologists, are invited.

Participants include:

Candidate of Psychological Sciences, psychotherapist Liudmyla Hrydkovets;

practical psychologist, educator, sexologist, sex education trainer Mariia Yershova.

Broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

Additional information by phone: (097)938 5825, [email protected] (Mariia Yershova, head of Varta Zhyttia NGO).