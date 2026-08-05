On Thursday, August 6, at 12.00, a discussion titled "From defense of Ukraine to joint defense area: integration of Ukraine into international defense initiatives" will start at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Participants: political consultant, head of the Real Politics analytical group, service member of the Defense Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Antoniuk, President of the International Institute of Security Studies, Kyiv Aviation Institute National University (KAI) professor Oleksiy Buryachenko, military analyst, reserve colonel, former officer of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the AFU Oleh Zhdanov, political analyst, head of the Center for Analysis and Strategies Ihor Chalenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

Broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. On-site press registration with editorial credentials.