Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Press Announcement

From defense of Ukraine to joint defense area: integration of Ukraine into international defense initiatives

1 min read
Add as source

On Thursday, August 6, at 12.00, a discussion titled "From defense of Ukraine to joint defense area: integration of Ukraine into international defense initiatives" will start at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Participants: political consultant, head of the Real Politics analytical group, service member of the Defense Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Antoniuk, President of the International Institute of Security Studies, Kyiv Aviation Institute National University (KAI) professor Oleksiy Buryachenko, military analyst, reserve colonel, former officer of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the AFU Oleh Zhdanov, political analyst, head of the Center for Analysis and Strategies Ihor Chalenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

Broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. On-site press registration with editorial credentials.

Add as source
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google