Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Labor collective rights cannot be an experiment'

On Tuesday, August 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Labor collective rights cannot be an experiment," at which the trade union organization of employees at the National Aviation University (KAI) is calling for preserving social dialogue and legality, urging an open discussion of the results of the experimental project introduced under Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1029 of Sept. 6, 2024, and defense of the labor collective's rights. Participants: Serhiy Zozulia, Candidate of Technical Sciences, associate professor, head of KAI's joint trade union representative body, head of KAI's primary trade union organization and head of the body authorized to represent employees' interests in resolving the collective labor dispute, Olena Rozhok, Candidate of Economic Sciences, associate professor, deputy head of KAI's primary trade union organization, Nataliya Kulbaba, member of KAI's trade union committee and member of the elected representative body authorized to represent employees' interests in resolving the collective labor dispute; attorney Ihor Konoplitsky, and Volodymyr Nikitin, Doctor of Law professor. The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. For urther information contact [email protected], tel. (098) 543-70-52, (098) 263-59-21.