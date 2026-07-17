Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Obstruction of legal activities of trade unions by administration of National University Kyiv Aviation Institute'

On Monday, July 20, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Obstruction of legal activities of trade unions by administration of National University Kyiv Aviation Institute," regarding the forceful seizure by the administration of the National University Kyiv Aviation Institute of premises allocated to trade unions that were used in accordance with a collective agreement, as well as the theft of trade union documents and property and the blocking of trade union membership fee transfers (financial pressure on trade unions).

Participants: Chairman of the Primary Trade Union Organization of KAI employees Serhiy Zozulya, Chairman of the Primary Trade Union Organization of KAI Ivan Babichev.

The event will held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

For additional information, contact [email protected], tel. (098) 543-70-52, (098) 263-59-21.