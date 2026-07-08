Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'NATO summit in Ankara: New strategy on Russia and key role of Ukraine'

On Friday, July 10, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "NATO Summit in Ankara: New strategy on Russia and key role of Ukraine." Participants include Major General (Reserve) of Security Service of Ukraine, Deputy Head of SBU (2014-2015), Director of Security Sector Reform Agency, and national security expert Viktor Yahun, political and security expert, Head of United Ukraine analytical center, and Member of Parliament of Ukraine of VIII convocation Ihor Popov, President of International Institute for Security Studies and Candidate of Political Sciences Oleksiy Buriachenko and journalist and military-political observer Denys Popovych. The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.