Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'State of healthcare system. How to restore access to quality medical care?'

On Thursday, July 9, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a roundtable discussion titled "State of healthcare system. How to restore access to quality medical care?" by the Center for Civil Society Studies. The event will discuss the results of an expert survey conducted by the Center for Civil Society Studies and the IV National Study "Healthcare Reform in Ukraine: Doctors' Assessments, Challenges, and Prospects for Development," the medical community's assessments of the consequences of healthcare reform, funding issues in the sector, the staffing crisis, the role of the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) and the Ministry of Health in shaping state healthcare policy, as well as ways to restore the accessibility and quality of medical care for Ukrainians.

Participants include infectious disease specialist and Doctor of Medical Sciences Olha Holubovska; a representative of the medical community (to be confirmed); President of the Council for the Protection of Patients' Rights and Safety charitable organization Viktor Serdiuk; Founder of the Active Group sociological company Andriy Yeremenko; moderator – Director of the Center for Civil Society Research Vitaliy Kulyk.

The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.