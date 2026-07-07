Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Lobbyist and local government: how to make dialogue of business, community and MPs transparent?'

On Wednesday, July 8, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "Lobbyist and local government: how to make dialogue of business, community and MPs transparent?".

During the event, experts, representatives of local self-government, the bar, and the professional community of lobbyists will discuss the practical application of legislation on lobbying in interaction with local self-government bodies, as well as mechanisms for ensuring openness and integrity of such interaction.

Participants: representative of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine Vitaliya Hloba, expert, member of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko, attorney, lobbyist, head of A.Dva.Ka.T Attorneys at Law, member of the Committee on Lobbying of the Ukrainian National Bar Association (online) Yaroslav Kuts, vice president of the Congress of Self-Government of Ukraine Ivan Fursenko, member of the ethical council of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine, member of the Sumy Regional Council Vadym Vashchenko, lobbyist, member of the ethical council of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine, expert in the field of conflict of interest and strategic interaction of business and government Violetta Sukhanova, lobbyist, member of the Council of Entrepreneurs under the Sumy City Council Valeriya Holovanova.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be broadcast live on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.