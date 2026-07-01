Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Road mortality is national security issue: petition to president'

On Friday, July 3, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Road mortality is national security issue: petition to president" as part of an effort to collect signatures for a petition to the President of Ukraine, "Stop systematic traffic violators: road mortality must become an NSDC issue," registered on June 26, 2026.

The author is Oleksiy Hlushych, a serviceman of the Second Corps of the Khartia National Guard of Ukraine, and father of 12-year-old Hryhoriy Hlushych, who died in a traffic accident on June 5, 2026 near Karavayevy Dachi in Kyiv.

Participants include:

Oleksiy Hlushych, serviceman of the Second Corps of the Khartia National Guard of Ukraine, father of deceased Hrisha Hlushych, and author of the petition,

Oleksandra Terletska, mother of Hrisha Hlushych,

Nadiya Chukhrayeva, lawyer for parents of children killed in traffic accidents,

Oksana Tryndey, mother of deceased Yulia Tryndey and head of the Mothers of Children Affected by Traffic Accidents NGO,

Dmytro Kupyra, program director of the Zhyttia (Life) NGO,

parents of children killed in traffic accidents (Nataliya Korzun, mother of Dmytro, Ivanna Hrytsiv, mother of Marta, Veronika Yakusheva, mother of Sviatoslav, Vitaliy and Liudmyla Kupriyenko, parents of Alisa).

The moderator is Oksana Levytska, board chair of the Zhyttia NGO.

The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

Additional information is available by phone at +38 (095) 686-34-49, or via email at [email protected] (Oksana Konobeyeva, communications manager of the Zhyttia NGO).