Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 29.06.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Are moods of Ukraine's international partners regarding support during the war changing?'

1 min read

On Monday, June 29, at 12:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "Are moods of Ukraine's international partners regarding support during the war changing?"

Participants include: political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko, political scientist and co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian and political observer Leonid Shvets.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with ID cards.

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