Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Strikes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on targets inside Russia and temporarily occupied territories'

On Thursday, June 25, at 12:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "Strikes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on targets inside Russia and temporarily occupied territories."

Participants include:

military expert, reserve colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleh Starikov,

founder and head of the Narodny Tyl volunteer group and charity fund, head of Luhansk Regional Military-Civil Administration (July 22, 2015 – April 29, 2016), Deputy Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine (April 29, 2016 – September 4, 2019) Heorhiy Tuka,

reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military analyst Oleh Zhdanov,

political scientist, Candidate of Philosophical Sciences Maksym Pleshko.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.