Interfax-Ukraine agency press to host press conference 'Ukraine's scrap metal market: Between economic needs and regulatory uncertainty'

On Friday, June 26, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukraine's scrap metal market: Between economic needs and regulatory uncertainty."

The event will discuss the performance of the scrap metal industry in 2026, challenges in the enforcement of legislation by government agencies, the status of legal disputes regarding government decisions, and their impact on business operations. Separately, the event will address the future tax regime for transactions involving ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap, as well as European experience in market regulation.

Participants include President of the Ukrainian Association of Secondary Metals Volodymyr Bubley; CEO of Ukrmet-Invest LLC Serhiy Vovk; Development Director at Ukrbruch LLC Mykola Klymovich; CEO of the UKRMET Group of Companies Vladyslav Kleshchynsky (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

