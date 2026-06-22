Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
15:00 23.06.2026

Interfax-Ukraine agency press to host press conference 'Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine turns 35'

1 min read

On Tuesday, June 23, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine turns 35."

Participants include: Vice President of Association of International Carriers of Ukraine (AsMAP) Volodymyr Balin, Director of Transtempo LLC (international passenger transport) Oleksandr Dereza, Head of separate subdivision of NGO Ukrainian Transport Union in Kyiv region Oleh Sotnikov, Deputy Director for Operations of Trans-Logistik LLC (international freight transport) Serhiy Kuzmenko, political consultant, Chairman of Board of Institute of Ukrainian Politics Oleksiy Usachov.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

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