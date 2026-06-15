Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
11:00 16.06.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Tarriff blow to Ukrainian economy: leading industries against unfair increase in cargo tariffs of Ukrzaliznytsia'

1 min read

On Tuesday, June 16, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Tariff blow to Ukrainian economy: leading industries against unfair increase in cargo tariffs of Ukrzaliznytsia."

Participants include:

President of Ukrmetallurgprom Oleksandr Kalenkov,

Executive Director of the National Association of Extractive Industries of Ukraine Ksenia Orynchak,

Executive Director of the Ukrainian Association of Ferroalloy Producers (UkrFA) Serhiy Kudryavtsev,

President of the Union of Chemists of Ukraine Oleksiy Holubov (online),

President of the All-Ukrainian Union of Building Materials Manufacturers Kostiantyn Salii,

Chairman of the Ukrainian Cement Producers Association (Ukrcement) Pavlo Kachur;

Director General of the Federation of Transport Employers of Ukraine Volodymyr Husak (online),

logistics expert on rail transportation of Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group Oksana Nechai.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with ID cards.

Additional information by phone: (044) 279-05-25, [email protected] (Ukrmetallurgprom).

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