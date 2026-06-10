Interfax-Ukraine to discussion 'Is Ukraine's victory in this war approaching?'

On Monday, June 15, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Is Ukraine's victory in this war approaching?"

Participants include: managing partner of the National Anti-Crisis Group analytical center Taras Zahorodny, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko, political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakyan.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's YouTube channel.

Admissions requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.