Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 15.06.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to discussion 'Is Ukraine's victory in this war approaching?'

1 min read

On Monday, June 15, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Is Ukraine's victory in this war approaching?"

Participants include: managing partner of the National Anti-Crisis Group analytical center Taras Zahorodny, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko, political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakyan.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's YouTube channel.

Admissions requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

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