Interfax-Ukraine agency to host press converence "The threat of a political crisis in Cherkasy Oblast: how the region could be blocked"
On Wednesday, June 10, at 2:00 p.m., a press conference titled “The threat of a political crisis in Cherkasy Oblast: how the region could be blocked” will begin at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. The conference will discuss the situation in Cherkasy Oblast, particularly the activities of Ukrainian MP Anton Volodymyrovych Yatsenko.
Participants:
activist and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Serhiy Rozborskyi;
public figure, mother of a fallen ATO participant, and wife of a veteran Iryna Ryzhak;
Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman, member of the Cherkasy Regional Council, and former head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration and Regional Council (2015–2019) Oleksandr Velbivets;
political consultant and Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Ukrainian Politics Oleksiy Usachov.
The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.
Journalists may register on-site with their press credentials.