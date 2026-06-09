Interfax-Ukraine agency to host press converence "The threat of a political crisis in Cherkasy Oblast: how the region could be blocked"

On Wednesday, June 10, at 2:00 p.m., a press conference titled “The threat of a political crisis in Cherkasy Oblast: how the region could be blocked” will begin at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. The conference will discuss the situation in Cherkasy Oblast, particularly the activities of Ukrainian MP Anton Volodymyrovych Yatsenko.

Participants:

activist and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Serhiy Rozborskyi;

public figure, mother of a fallen ATO participant, and wife of a veteran Iryna Ryzhak;

Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman, member of the Cherkasy Regional Council, and former head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration and Regional Council (2015–2019) Oleksandr Velbivets;

political consultant and Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Ukrainian Politics Oleksiy Usachov.

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Journalists may register on-site with their press credentials.