Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
16:00 11.06.2026

Interfax-Ukraine press to host roundtable “Medicines Outside Pharmacies: First Results, Safety Risks and the Future of the Pharmaceutical Market”

2 min read

On Thursday, June 11, at 16:00, a round table on the topic “Medicines Outside Pharmacies: First Results, Safety Risks and the Future of the Pharmaceutical Market” will begin at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency. During the round table, the following issues are planned for discussion: the results of the first three months of dispensing over-the-counter medicines at filling station complexes (the dynamics of obtaining new licenses, the market share of new players, etc.); safety issues and the problem of controlling the circulation of medicines, in particular medicines containing phenobarbital, as well as compliance by market participants with the current licensing conditions; further market prospects, including the potential entry of food retail representatives into the market; new licensing requirements from January 1, 2027.

Invited to participate are representatives of relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, agencies and state services, members of parliament from the relevant parliamentary committee, representatives of the Association of Pharmacists of Ukraine, the Association of Pharmacy Professionals of Ukraine, leading pharmacy chains and the largest operators of the filling station market. The list of participants is being clarified. Moderator: Editor-in-Chief of the agency Dmytro Koshovyi, 8/5-A Reitarska Street.

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency. Registration of journalists will take place on site with editorial press credentials. In case of questions, please contact: (067) 232-00-48 — Hanna Levchenko, (067) 232-00-45 — Dmytro Koshovyi.

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