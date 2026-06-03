Interfax-Ukraine press to host roundtable 'Ukraine's movement toward the EU: external challenges and domestic problems'

On Tuesday, June 9, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable discussion entitled "Ukraine's movement toward the EU: external challenges and domestic problems." The event is organized by the Public Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Razumkov Center, with support from the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

Participants include Razumkov Center President Yuriy Yakymenko, All-Ukrainian Public League Ukraine-NATO Head and Public Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Chairman Serhiy Dzherdzh and Razumkov Center Foreign Policy and International Security Programs Co-director Mykhailo Pashkov. They will be joined by Open Policy Foundation Head and former Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019) Ihor Zhdanov, Women's Territory NGO Head Liliia Shevchenko and National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Institute of History Senior Researcher Volodymyr Holovko. Invited representatives of government authorities, non-governmental organizations, scientists, and foreign policy experts will also take part.

The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.