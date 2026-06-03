Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 09.06.2026

Interfax-Ukraine press to host roundtable 'Ukraine's movement toward the EU: external challenges and domestic problems'

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine press to host roundtable 'Ukraine's movement toward the EU: external challenges and domestic problems'

On Tuesday, June 9, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable discussion entitled "Ukraine's movement toward the EU: external challenges and domestic problems." The event is organized by the Public Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Razumkov Center, with support from the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

Participants include Razumkov Center President Yuriy Yakymenko, All-Ukrainian Public League Ukraine-NATO Head and Public Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Chairman Serhiy Dzherdzh and Razumkov Center Foreign Policy and International Security Programs Co-director Mykhailo Pashkov. They will be joined by Open Policy Foundation Head and former Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019) Ihor Zhdanov, Women's Territory NGO Head Liliia Shevchenko and National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Institute of History Senior Researcher Volodymyr Holovko. Invited representatives of government authorities, non-governmental organizations, scientists, and foreign policy experts will also take part.

The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press converence 'Intensification of Russia's narratives about alleged reluctance of President of Ukraine to end war and "provocation" of Belarus'

Reforms in the Public Prosecutor’s Office: history and implications for the system

Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation 'How limited tax administration powers affect community revenues'

Interfax-Ukraine to host briefing 'Reorganization or liquidation: what is really happening around the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of Ukraine's Ministry of Health'

Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation 'Ukraine's accession to the EU in practice: sectoral harmonization, regional implementation, and public sentiments'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Russia disinformation in 2026: new topics and tools'

Interfax-Ukraine agency to host discussion 'Strong Ukraine and independent South Caucasus countries'

Interfax-Ukraine agency to host discussion 'Strong Ukraine and independent South Caucasus countries'

Interfax-Ukraine agency to host press conference 'Not age, but technical condition: business demands cancellation of limit term for railcars'

Interfax-Ukraine agency to host discussion 'Is Ukraine threatened by destabilization – external and internal?'

AD
AD