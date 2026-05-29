Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
14:00 01.06.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host meeting of Capital Region discussion club 'Prosecution reform: History and consequences for system'

1 min read

On Monday, June 1, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a meeting of the Capital Region discussion club titled "Prosecution reform: History and consequences for system." The meeting will address the reform of prosecution bodies over the years of Ukraine's independence. Participants include founder of the Active Group sociological company Andriy Yeremenko; lawyer, MP of the fourth, fifth and sixth convocations Valeriy Bondyk; lawyer, chairman of the board of NGO Stop Corruption all-Ukrainian Ihor Bondarchuk lawyer, Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine from 2000 to 2002, 2005 to 2007, and 2014 to 2015 Oleksiy Bahanets; political consultant, chairman of the board of the Institute of Ukrainian Politics Oleksiy Usachov. The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/live/FDi9XhmBYeQ). Admission requires registration on the spot with ID cards.

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