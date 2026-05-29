Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
13:00 04.06.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host press converence 'Intensification of Russia's narratives about alleged reluctance of President of Ukraine to end war and "provocation" of Belarus'

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On Thursday, June 4, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Intensification of Russia's narratives about alleged reluctance of President of Ukraine to end war and 'provocation' of Belarus." Participants: political scientist, Director of the Institute for World Policy Yevhen Mahda, sociologist, communications expert at the International Center for Countering Russian Aggression Dmytro Hromakov, political scientist, Candidate of Philosophical Sciences Maksym Pleshko, military expert, former SBU employee Ivan Stupak, political scientist, human rights activist Oleksiy Buryachenko. The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/live/FDi9XhmBYeQ). Admission requires registration on the spot with ID cards.

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