Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
14:00 01.06.2026

Reforms in the Public Prosecutor’s Office: history and implications for the system

1 min read

On Monday, June 1, at 2:00 p.m., a meeting of the “Capital Region” discussion club will begin at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5-A Reitarska Street) on the topic “Reforms in the Prosecutor’s Office: History and Consequences for the System” The meeting will address issues related to the reform of the prosecutor’s office over the years of independence.

Participants:

Andriy Eremenko, founder of the sociological company Active Group;

Valeriy Bondik, lawyer and People’s Deputy of the 4th, 5th, and 6th convocations;

Igor Bondarchuk, attorney and chairman of the board of the All-Ukrainian Public Organization “Stop Corruption”;

Oleksiy Baganets, attorney and Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine (2000–2002, 2005–2007, 2014–2015);

political consultant and Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Ukrainian Politics Oleksiy Usachev.

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Journalists may register on-site with their press credentials.

Tags: #prosecutors_office

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