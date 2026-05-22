Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
14:00 28.05.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation 'Ukraine's accession to the EU in practice: sectoral harmonization, regional implementation, and public sentiments'

1 min read

On Wednesday, May 28, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a presentation entitled "Ukraine's accession to the EU in practice: sectoral harmonization, regional implementation, and public sentiments." The study combines legal analysis and sociological research on the current state of European reform implementation in Ukraine.Participants: expert on effective local self-government of the ANTS Network Yulia Vusenko, MP and head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the European Union Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze (confirmation pending), executive director of the All-Ukrainian Association of Amalgamated Territorial Communities Taras Dobrivskyi (confirmation pending) and director of the Civil Society Institute Anatoliy Tkachuk (confirmation pending). The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with ID cards.

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