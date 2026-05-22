Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
11:00 27.05.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Russia disinformation in 2026: new topics and tools'

1 min read

On Wednesday, May 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Russia disinformation in 2026: new topics and tools." The event features the presentation of a report prepared by the United Ukraine analytical center. Experts from the center said the comprehensive study examines qualitative changes in Russia influence operations. They said these operations are no longer limited to individual fakes but represent a coordinated architecture of strategic narratives synchronized between official Kremlin statements, state media, and artificial intelligence tools. Participants: experts of the United Ukraine analytical center. The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional information is available at https://www.united-ukraine.org.ua/ or via email at [email protected].

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