Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 22.05.2026

Interfax-Ukraine agency to host discussion 'Strong Ukraine and independent South Caucasus countries'

1 min read

On Friday, May 22, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency  (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a discussion titled "Strong Ukraine and independent South Caucasus countries."

Participants include President of the Armenian Initiative Foundation Hayk Ahvanian; political expert, PhD in Philosophy Oleksandra Reshmedilova; expert at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, consultant to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense Ivan Stupak.

The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

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