Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
11:00 19.05.2026

Interfax-Ukraine agency to host press conference 'Not age, but technical condition: business demands cancellation of limit term for railcars'

1 min read

On Tuesday, May 19, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Not age, but technical condition: business demands cancellation of limit term for railcars."

Participants:

President of Ukrmetalurgprom Oleksandr Kalenkov,

Executive Director of the National Association of the Extractive Industry of Ukraine (NADPU) Kseniia Orynchak,

Executive Director of the Ukrainian Association of Ferroalloy Producers (UkrFA) Serhiy Kudryavtsev,

President of the Union of Chemists of Ukraine Oleksiy holubov (online),

President of the All-Ukrainian Union of Building Materials Manufacturers Kostiantyn Saliy,

Executive Director of the Association of Cement Producers of Ukraine (Ukrcement) Liudmyla Kripka, 

lawyer and industry expert, member of the Association of Ukrainian Railway Shippers Marina Lisnicha.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

Additional information at tel. (044) 279-05-25, [email protected] (Ukrmetalurgprom).


LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine agency to host discussion 'Is Ukraine threatened by destabilization – external and internal?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Primary education as community capital: presentation of learning model for today's challenges'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New migration policy of Ukraine's leadership and the problem of Ukrainian national security'

Interfax-Ukraine to hots press conference 'Personnel shortage and financial crisis: is there a future for Ukraine's medical system?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "DIAM and CBU on construction deregulation: Government-adopted resolutions to accelerate recovery"

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Transformation of communal heat supply enterprises into energy companies: what is changing and how to act'

Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation and expert discussion of study 'Post-50 labour market: what employers really think and what to do about it'

CANCELLATION: Presentation 'Artificial Intelligence 2026: From Hype to Strategic Advantage' at Interfax-Ukraine cancelled

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion on 'State resilience in wartime: critical infrastructure management and countering hybrid threats'

Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation of sociological studies 'Corruption in Ukraine: threat or opportunity?' and 'Ukrainians abroad'

AD
AD