Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
14:00 14.05.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Primary education as community capital: presentation of learning model for today's challenges'

2 min read

On Thursday, May 14, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "Primary education as community capital: presentation of learning model for today's challenges".

The event will address the role of the educational model in community development and the practical results of introducing the Country of Knowledge modern primary education program in urban and rural educational institutions.

Participants include:

Oksana Onopriyenko, scientific supervisor of the Country of Knowledge educational program, head of the Primary Education Department at the Institute of Pedagogy of the National Academy of Educational Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences, Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Educational Sciences of Ukraine;

Tetiana Yermak, director of Lyceum No. 157 in Kyiv's Obolonsky district, PhD in Pedagogical Sciences;

Inna Petrovska, director of the Bilohorodka Lyceum No. 1 hub educational institution of Bilohorodka Village Council, Bucha district, Kyiv region;

Alla Korol, primary school teacher at Lyceum No. 157 in Kyiv's Obolonsky district;

Daryna Nahorniuk, representative of the parent community of Primary School No. 12 of Brovary City Council, Brovary district, Kyiv region.

The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

 

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