Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 13.05.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New migration policy of Ukraine's leadership and the problem of Ukrainian national security'

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New migration policy of Ukraine's leadership and the problem of Ukrainian national security'

On Wednesday, May 13, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "New migration policy of Ukraine's leadership and the problem of Ukrainian national security."

Participants:

founder and head of the Syla Natsii party and head of the Zakhyst i Dopomоha public organization, trade port management specialist Andriy Peliukhovskyi,

party general council member, Russian-Ukrainian war veteran, public and political figure, journalist and former head of the VCA of Zolote in Luhansk region Kostiantyn Ilchenko,

party general council member, public and political figure, journalist and head of the Association of Russian-Ukrainian War Participants public organization Hennadii Pryshchepchuk,

party general council member, political analyst, reputation management specialist, member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine and moderator Oleksandr Kondratenko.

The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with ID cards. For additional information call (096) 551-51-51 or email [email protected].

 

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to hots press conference 'Personnel shortage and financial crisis: is there a future for Ukraine's medical system?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "DIAM and CBU on construction deregulation: Government-adopted resolutions to accelerate recovery"

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Transformation of communal heat supply enterprises into energy companies: what is changing and how to act'

Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation and expert discussion of study 'Post-50 labour market: what employers really think and what to do about it'

CANCELLATION: Presentation 'Artificial Intelligence 2026: From Hype to Strategic Advantage' at Interfax-Ukraine cancelled

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion on 'State resilience in wartime: critical infrastructure management and countering hybrid threats'

Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation of sociological studies 'Corruption in Ukraine: threat or opportunity?' and 'Ukrainians abroad'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Ukraine on the path to the EU: state, challenges, prospects'

CANCELLATION: Press conference 'Victory of Roman Dehtiarov at European Chess Championship: problems and prospects for chess development in Ukraine' scheduled for April 21 cancelled

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Higher Education and MBA in the Age of AI: Which Professions and Skills Will Remain Human'

AD
AD