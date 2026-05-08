Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 14.05.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to hots press conference 'Personnel shortage and financial crisis: is there a future for Ukraine's medical system?'

1 min read

On Thursday, May 14, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Personnel shortage and financial crisis: is there a future for Ukraine's medical system?".

The event will cover the critical shortage of medical personnel, migration of specialists abroad, resignations and lack of staff in state institutions, the mismatch between real salaries and workload/inflation, and the lack of bonuses. Participants will also analyze the readiness of medics for strict protocols amid limited hospital resources.

Participants include: head of the Council of the NGO medical movement 'Be Like Us', pediatric nurse Oksana Slobodiana, auditor of the Council of the NGO medical movement 'Be Like Us' surgeon Oleksiy Chupryna, secretary of the Council of the NGO medical movement 'Be Like Us', nurse Ruslana Mazurenok, psychiatric nurse Halyna Stepaniuk and head of the Independent Trade Union of Workers of the Bila Tserkva Emergency Medical Care Station Viktor Yevtushenko.

The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Journalist registration: (097) 484-64-96 (Yulia Lipich-Kochirka).

Tags: #healthcare #center

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