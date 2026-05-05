Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "DIAM and CBU on construction deregulation: Government-adopted resolutions to accelerate recovery"

On Friday, May 8, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "DIAM and CBU on construction deregulation: Government-adopted resolutions to accelerate recovery," concerning problems that delay the implementation of construction projects and the need to adopt changes.

Participants include

President of the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine (CBU) Lev Partskhaladze; Head of the State Inspectorate for Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine (DIAM) Oleksandr Novytsky;

and a representative of the state-owned enterprise Administrator of the Urban Planning Cadastre at the State Level.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Registration for journalists is required at: forms.gle/3gGWmHfwT8UBUBrD7.