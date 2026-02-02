Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
11:00 03.02.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Billions on low-quality mines for the army: State Bureau of Investigation presents new details of a large-scale deal'

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Billions on low-quality mines for the army: State Bureau of Investigation presents new details of a large-scale deal'

On Tuesday, February 3, at 11.00, the press centr of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Billions on low-quality mines for the army: State Bureau of Investigation presents new details of a large-scale deal."

During the event, State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) investigators and experts will talk about new details in the investigation of a large-scale deal to supply low-quality mines for the needs of Ukraine's defense, about the details of the scheme, its real scale and consequences for the country's defense capability.

Participants: SBI Main Investigation Department Colonel Anatoliy Kuprienko, SBI Management Department head Colonel Vadym Prymachok, experts (the list is being finalized); moderator – SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

 

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host selection committee meeting for nationwide student law-making competition 'New Ukraine. Security Agreement. Through the Eyes of Young Lawyers'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk 'Ukraine in ‘perfect storm’ - external and internal'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference '2026 personnel changes: between hope and despair'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Supreme Court sides with defenders of Markhalivsky Forest: illegal transfer of land for military cemetery annulled'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Negligence in Medicom: unannounced alarm led to patient's death'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Infolight - 2026: Challenges and Solutions for the Information Space'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Investigation without control: how state pressure destroys a hospital under shelling'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ways to improve military-patriotic and mobilization work: Power of the Nation party’s stance'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Breakneck start of the year in Ukraine and around the world'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Results of Polissia Fairy Tale (Poliska Kazka) National Folk Art Competition'

AD
AD