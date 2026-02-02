Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Billions on low-quality mines for the army: State Bureau of Investigation presents new details of a large-scale deal'

On Tuesday, February 3, at 11.00, the press centr of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Billions on low-quality mines for the army: State Bureau of Investigation presents new details of a large-scale deal."

During the event, State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) investigators and experts will talk about new details in the investigation of a large-scale deal to supply low-quality mines for the needs of Ukraine's defense, about the details of the scheme, its real scale and consequences for the country's defense capability.

Participants: SBI Main Investigation Department Colonel Anatoliy Kuprienko, SBI Management Department head Colonel Vadym Prymachok, experts (the list is being finalized); moderator – SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.