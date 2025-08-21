Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 25.08.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Is the end of the war approaching?'



On Monday, August 25, at 12.00, a discussion on the topic "Is the end of the war approaching?" will begin in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Participants: political expert Kostiantyn Matvienko, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Applied Political Surveys "Penta" Volodymyr Fesenko, political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Social Cohesion Oleh Saakian (8/5-A Reitarska St.). The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's YouTube channel. Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.

