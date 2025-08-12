Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Court of Appeals declares allocation of land for National War Memorial Complex near village of Markhalivka illegal'

(List of participants updated)

On Wednesday, August 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Court of Appeals declares allocation of land for National War Memorial Complex near village of Markhalivka illegal." Participants include lawyer from the NGO Markhalivka.Support Yulia Rybitska; residents of the village of Markhalivka Nadia Kovalenko and Victoria Chechenkova; director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5-A Reitarska St.). The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's Youtube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.