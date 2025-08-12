Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
10:48 12.08.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Court of Appeals declares allocation of land for National War Memorial Complex near village of Markhalivka illegal'

1 min read

(List of participants updated)

On Wednesday, August 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Court of Appeals declares allocation of land for National War Memorial Complex near village of Markhalivka illegal." Participants include lawyer from the NGO Markhalivka.Support Yulia Rybitska; residents of the village of Markhalivka Nadia Kovalenko and Victoria Chechenkova; director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5-A Reitarska St.). The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's Youtube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

LATEST

CANCELLATION: Press conference 'Will ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih survive in conditions of the highest electricity prices in Europe' scheduled for Aug 12 cancelled

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Environmentalists win lawsuit against Kyiv City Council, its former secretary Bondarenko in defense of protected areas'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'The Court of Appeals has declared the allocation of land for the National War Memorial Complex near the village of Markhalivka illegal'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Problems and prospects for organizing the rehabilitation of military personnel in Kyiv region: Positive examples and systemic deficiencies'

CANCELLATION: Press conference 'Legislative Regulation of the Anti-Corruption System: Between Efficiency and Control,' cancelled

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Freedom for Business and New Investment Opportunities: How the Government, Regions and Business are Launching the Recovery'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Problems of rebuilding Kyiv region: what are the features of restoring deoccupied territories, eliminating the consequences of destruction and building housing for IDPs and veterans?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Humanitarian Activities in War: Protection of Personnel, Innovations and Impact on World Politics'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Ukraine through eyes of Americans: challenges of perception, communication strategies;

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Conclusion of Cooperation Memo between Barristers Association, NGOs Caucasian Union and Intl Institute of Caucasus Studies'

AD
AD