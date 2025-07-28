POSTPONEMENT: 'Legislative Regulation of the Anti-Corruption System: Between Efficiency and Control' postponed to July 30

A press conference of the leadership of the All-Ukrainian political party Power of the Nation on the topic "Legislative Regulation of the Anti-Corruption System: Between Efficiency and Control" previously announced for Monday, July 28, at 14.00, is postponed to July 30 at 12.00. Participants: founder and leader of the Power of the Nation party, head of the public organization Protection and Assistance, specialist in the field of commercial port management Andriy Peliukhovsky, public and political figure, journalist, head of the NGO Association of Participants in the Russian-Ukrainian War Hennadiy Pryschepchuk, veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, journalist, advisor to the Center for Strategic Studies Kostiantyn Ilchenko, political analyst, reputation management specialist, member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine Oleksandr Kondratenko (8/5a, Reitarska Streey). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards. Additional information by phone: (096) 551 5151, [email protected].