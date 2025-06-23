Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Presentation of cooperation between Atmospheric School, National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Ukrainian Athletic Federation’

On Friday, June 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Presentation of cooperation between Atmospheric School, National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Ukrainian Athletic Federation."

Participants: President of the National Olympic Committee Vadym Gutzeit; Director of the Atmospheric School Tetiana Serebrianska; Representative of the Ukrainian Athletic Federation (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.